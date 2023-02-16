Islamabad to Have Six Parking Plazas by June 2023

Capital Development Authority is attempting to complete six parking plazas by June this year. The administration seeks to provide parking facilities for visitors in some of Islamabad’s busiest commercial areas.

Each parking plaza will have a mini shopping area, food courts, and a cinema to attract customers. For maximum parking capacity, each parking plaza would have 5 to 8 floors. To improve the environment, parking plaza rooftops will be set aside for gardening.

According to official statistics, approximately 7,000,000 vehicles travel on roads across Pakistan each day.

The growing number of vehicles has created parking issues, particularly in commercial areas. This figure is likely to rise as people spend more money on cars and bikes for convenience. As a result, the government is taking measures to address parking issues.

In this regard, an official said: