CAA and PIA Launch Self-Service Kiosks at Islamabad Airport

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has installed two self-check-in machines at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA), making air travel more convenient for domestic travelers.

According to a PCAA representative, the effort was launched to help passengers during internal departures at the airport. The representative went on to say that the kiosks were installed at the airport with the help of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

ALSO READ 4 Ways Dubai’s Futuristic Transportation Projects Like Flying Taxis Are Changing the World

These kiosks will not only shorten the check-in process for passengers but will also improve the airport’s overall efficiency. By facilitating self-check-in, the PCAA ensures that customers no longer have to wait in long lines at the airline counter.

Additionally, the spokesperson recommended that other domestic airlines should encourage customers without luggage to use this service as well.

ALSO READ Punjab Offers Big Relief for Driving License Applicants

The introduction of these self-service check-in kiosks is a significant step towards making air travel easier and more comfortable for passengers. It is expected to improve the entire air travel experience at Islamabad International Airport.