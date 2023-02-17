News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Punjab Offers Big Relief for Driving License Applicants

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 17, 2023 | 2:56 pm

Driver’s license offices across Punjab have decided to facilitate the applicants by removing a crucial prerequisite of the application process.

According to a recent report, the authorities have decided to omit the clause that necessitates having a COVID-19 vaccine certificate for a driver’s license application.

The department has abolished this condition citing that the situation pertaining to COVID-19 has now settled. The authorities have issued a notification to all relevant departments in this regard.

24 Hour Service

Earlier this week, Mirza Faran Baig, Deputy Inspector General (Traffic) of Punjab Police, announced the launch of a 24-hour driving license service in six of the province’s most populous cities. These centers will serve citizens even after office hours and will allow them to obtain their licenses in as little as 24 hours.

DIG Traffic stated that driving test centers will be established in the province’s six major cities: Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Sialkot. He also stated that these centers will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.


