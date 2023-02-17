Indian ‘Reservations’ Forcing Pakistan to Share 2023 Asia Cup Hosting Rights

The strategy of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 scheduled in Pakistan has come to light.

According to the details, the Indian board has proposed playing its matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while Pakistan will host the remaining matches of the event.

The BCCI proposal has been forwarded as an option to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management, which will make the final decision regarding the tournament’s venue.

It has also been reported that if a neighboring country reaches the final, it has been suggested that the final match be held in the UAE as well.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi has refused to comment on the matter, stating that no policy statement can be made until the matters are finalized.

The Indian media has referred to a recent meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which is thought to be the point at which the proposal was first made.

It is worth noting that following the ACC meeting in Bahrain, officials from the BCCI announced that the board has decided not to send its team to Pakistan for the event.

However, officials from PCB have responded harshly, stating that Pakistan will not participate in the ODI World Cup 2023 scheduled to take place in India in October.