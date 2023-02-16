PSL 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings

Two-time champions, Islamabad United will kick off their campaign in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Karachi Kings today.

The much-anticipated encounter between the two sides is scheduled to take place at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

It will be the second game of Karachi Kings in the ongoing edition after they were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi by two runs in their season opener at the same venue.

The Shadab Khan-led side will be eager to start the season on a high note, while the Imad Wasim-led side will also be working hard to add their first points on the PSL 8 points table.

The blockbuster encounter will be broadcasted live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports in Pakistan. Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2023 live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Live commentary and ball-by-ball updates of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

All the PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms.

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

