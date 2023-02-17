Saudi Arabians to Enjoy Long Weekend Next Week

Saudi Arabia’s public sector employees are in for a treat as they will be granted a two-day holiday to celebrate the occasion of the Saudi Founding Day on February 22 and 23.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), February 22, Wednesday, will be an official holiday for all public, private, and non-profit sectors.

Additionally, February 23, Thursday, will be a holiday for those covered by the provisions of the executive regulations for human resources in the civil service, as per Article 128 of the same regulations.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi Arabian King, Salman, issued a royal decree in February 2022 to mark February 22 as an official holiday in the country to celebrate Founding Day every year.

This year marks the second celebration of the event, which commemorates the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1727 by Imam Mohammed Bin Saud.

It is worth noting that the National Day, which is celebrated on September 23, signifies the unification of all regions of Saudi Arabia under King Abdulaziz.

The Founding Day, on the other hand, is a new event that aims to honor the historical roots of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.