WAPDA Restores Domestic Team After Return of Departmental Cricket

In a major development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restored the WAPDA cricket team following the restoration of the PCB Constitution 2014.

The restoration of the WAPDA team comes after PCB, Najam Sethi wrote letters to various institutions last month, urging them to restore their cricket teams.

This move by the newly-appointed PCB management committee has been made in order to further develop domestic cricket in Pakistan.

The WAPDA team had been a prominent fixture in the national domestic cricket scene for many years, with many talented cricketers representing the team over the years.

However, the team was disbanded in 2019 after the PCB decided to revamp the domestic structure, which included regional teams rather than departmental cricket.

WAPDA has expressed its gratitude for the restoration of its team in a letter to PCB, and its willingness to participate in the upcoming domestic cricket season. It is expected to add more excitement to domestic cricket and provide a platform for young and emerging cricketers to demonstrate their abilities.

Last month, PCB formally written to 27 leading departments, seeking their interest in participating in the domestic season 2023-24, which will start in August.