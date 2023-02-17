PCB Fines Naseem Shah for a Hilarious Mistake During PSL

Quetta Gladiators’ star pacer, Naseem Shah, has been slapped with a fine by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for committing a grave mistake on the field.

The right-arm bowler was penalized 10% of his match fee for donning the wrong helmet during his team’s dismal nine-wicket defeat to the home side – Multan Sultans.

This faux pas has not gone unnoticed and has been deemed as a violation of PCB’s Code of Conduct.

The star bowler, who was dismissed by the Sultans’ fiery pacer, Ihsanullah, was seen sporting the headgear of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise, Comilla Victorians.

It is worth mentioning here that Naseem had represented the aforementioned BPL team in the 2023 edition before participating in PSL 8.

While the youngster may have unintentionally sported the wrong helmet, the PCB has made it abundantly clear that there is no room for such errors on the professional circuit.