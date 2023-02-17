Shahnawaz Dahani Requests Prayers as He Undergoes Finger Surgery

Star Pakistani pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani has asked his fans to remember him in their prayers as he undergoes finger surgery under the supervision of the PCB medical board.

While taking to his Twitter handle before the operation, the Multan Sultans pacer wrote, “Ready to get my Pinky finger operated . Prayers needed from everyone.”

Dahani also expressed his gratitude to PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Najeeb Soomroo for monitoring him and physically being present with him during this surgery.

It was reported earlier this week that the Sindh-born fast bowler had been ruled out of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 24-year-old cricketer suffered a finger injury in the opening encounter of the PSL against defending champions, Lahore Qalandars in Multan on February 13.

Shahnawaz Dahani is regarded as one of the key bowlers for the Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans and has also been with the national squad for couple years.

During the seventh season, Dahani was one of the leading wicket-takers, taking 17 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.76, as he assisted Sultans in reaching the final.

Ready to get my Pinky finger operated . Prayers needed from everyone. I am very thankful to PCB's Cheif Medical Officer Dr Najeeb Soomroo for monitoring me, and physically being present with me during this operation & taking best care of me. 🤙🙏 pic.twitter.com/SnJasZOJjV — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) February 16, 2023

