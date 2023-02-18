Dubai Court Reduces Penalty on Man Distributing Child Pornography Online

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 18, 2023 | 3:28 pm

A Dubai court has reduced the fine imposed on a man guilty of spreading thousands of children’s pornographic content on social media.

ALSO READ

The man had shared over 2,600 indecent images and recordings of children online. In March last year, Dubai Police got a search warrant and found 4,507 offensive images and recordings stored on 2 smartphones and 3 laptops in his home. The police also found a hard disk with similar content in his car.

The culprit confessed to downloading the videos but denied spreading them online. He was initially fined AED 200,000 ($54,450) by the Dubai Court of Misdemeanors in November. But he appealed the decision at the Court of Appeal, which reduced his fine to AED 20,000 ($5,445).

ALSO READ

Child pornography cases have been increasing globally. Over 45 million images and videos of such cases were reported in 2020, an increase of over 50% since 2016. Online sexual predators are exploiting the internet to distribute and sell child sexual abuse material, making it a growing concern.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Bollywood Diva Sonam Kapoor Doesn’t Want To Be Easily Defined [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Govt Allocates Rs 14.25bn for Affordable Housing Projects Under PSDP 2022-23
Read more in proproperty
close
>