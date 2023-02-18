Dubai Court Reduces Penalty on Man Distributing Child Pornography Online

A Dubai court has reduced the fine imposed on a man guilty of spreading thousands of children’s pornographic content on social media.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Announces 100% Increase in Platform Ticket Prices

The man had shared over 2,600 indecent images and recordings of children online. In March last year, Dubai Police got a search warrant and found 4,507 offensive images and recordings stored on 2 smartphones and 3 laptops in his home. The police also found a hard disk with similar content in his car.

The culprit confessed to downloading the videos but denied spreading them online. He was initially fined AED 200,000 ($54,450) by the Dubai Court of Misdemeanors in November. But he appealed the decision at the Court of Appeal, which reduced his fine to AED 20,000 ($5,445).

Child pornography cases have been increasing globally. Over 45 million images and videos of such cases were reported in 2020, an increase of over 50% since 2016. Online sexual predators are exploiting the internet to distribute and sell child sexual abuse material, making it a growing concern.