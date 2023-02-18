Abu Dhabi is Getting a Massive ‘Natural Island’ Worth $3.5 Billion

Emaar’s Chairman and one of the biggest property tycoons in UAE, Mohamed Alabbar, will develop a $3.5 billion worth island project, Ramhan Island, near the coast of Abu Dhabi, to boost tourism in the emirate.

The natural island will comprise 1,800 beach villas, 1,000 houses, a hotel, and a marina. Emaar has built numerous projects in UAE, including the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa. But, Ramhan Island will be built by Alabbar’s other development company called Eagle Hills.

Alabbar remarked that it’ll be a unique experience to live on a natural island surrounded by dolphins, turtles, and birds. Describing this project as special, he noted that quality of life on the island has never been experienced. He said that some of the villas will be ready in the next 3 years.

UAE is famous for tourist-centric islands, especially artificial ones. Dubai alone has 3 of them, including Palm Jumeirah, Deira Island, and Palm Jebel Ali. They were developed by a government-run real estate company called Nakheel.