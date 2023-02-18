Pakistan Railways Announces 100% Increase in Platform Ticket Prices

Pakistan Railways has made a move towards resolving its financial problems by hiking platform ticket prices with immediate effect.

The department has increased the platform ticket price from Rs. 10 to Rs. 20 at all railway stations throughout the country.

It is worth noting that Pakistan Railways also recently increased train ticket prices in reaction to the nationwide rise in petroleum product prices.

Aside from the Green Line, the Railways Ministry hiked tariffs by 8 percent on all trains and classes.

As per a Pakistan Railways spokesperson, the recent increase in diesel prices brought in a daily expense of more than Rs. 10 million. In view of this, the Ministry decided to hike rates in order to alleviate financial stress.

The increase in platform ticket prices and railway fares is part of Pakistan Railways’ efforts to improve its financial position and provide better services to its customers.