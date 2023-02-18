FBR Readies List of Items Getting 25% Sales Tax

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will issue a statutory regulatory order (SRO) to impose a 25% sales tax on a wide range of imported luxury and non-essential items. This should generate additional revenue of Rs. 15 billion in the remaining period of 2022-23.

FBR officials informed that the list is ready and would be notified after approval of the mini-budget.

The board will impose a 25% sales tax on the import of: