FBR Readies List of Items Getting 25% Sales Tax

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 18, 2023 | 11:58 am

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will issue a statutory regulatory order (SRO) to impose a 25% sales tax on a wide range of imported luxury and non-essential items. This should generate additional revenue of Rs. 15 billion in the remaining period of 2022-23.

FBR officials informed that the list is ready and would be notified after approval of the mini-budget.

The board will impose a 25% sales tax on the import of:

  • Home appliances
  • Cosmetics
  • Crockery
  • Pet food
  • Private weapons and ammunition
  • Shoes
  • Chandeliers and lighting (except energy savers)
  • Headphones and loudspeakers
  • Doors and window frames
  • Traveling bags and suitcases
  • Sanitary ware
  • Carpets
  • Tissue paper
  • Furniture
  • Shampoos
  • automobiles (CBU)
  • Luxury mattresses and sleeping bags
  • Bathroom ware/toiletries
  • Heaters/blowers
  • Sunglasses
  • Kitchenware
  • Cigarettes
  • Shaving goods
  • Luxury leather apparel
  • Musical instruments
  • Saloon items like hairdryers and decoration/ornamental articles
  • Confectionery
  • Jams and jelly
  • Fish and frozen fish
  • Sauces, Ketchup, etc
  • Fruits, dry fruits (except from Afghanistan), and preserved fruits
  • Cornflakes
  • Frozen meat
  • Juices
  • Pasta
  • Aerated water
  • Ice cream
  • Chocolates (in retail packing)
