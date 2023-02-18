FBR Readies List of Items Getting 25% Sales Tax

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will issue a statutory regulatory order (SRO) to impose a 25% sales tax on a wide range of imported luxury and non-essential items. This should generate additional revenue of Rs. 15 billion in the remaining period of 2022-23.
FBR officials informed that the list is ready and would be notified after approval of the mini-budget.
The board will impose a 25% sales tax on the import of:
- Home appliances
- Cosmetics
- Crockery
- Pet food
- Private weapons and ammunition
- Shoes
- Chandeliers and lighting (except energy savers)
- Headphones and loudspeakers
- Doors and window frames
- Traveling bags and suitcases
- Sanitary ware
- Carpets
- Tissue paper
- Furniture
- Shampoos
- automobiles (CBU)
- Luxury mattresses and sleeping bags
- Bathroom ware/toiletries
- Heaters/blowers
- Sunglasses
- Kitchenware
- Cigarettes
- Shaving goods
- Luxury leather apparel
- Musical instruments
- Saloon items like hairdryers and decoration/ornamental articles
- Confectionery
- Jams and jelly
- Fish and frozen fish
- Sauces, Ketchup, etc
- Fruits, dry fruits (except from Afghanistan), and preserved fruits
- Cornflakes
- Frozen meat
- Juices
- Pasta
- Aerated water
- Ice cream
- Chocolates (in retail packing)