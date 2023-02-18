Sindh Police Sets Up Special Sexual Offenses Unit

The Sindh Police has taken a crucial step in safeguarding women and children by forming a special unit.

The newly formed Special Sexual Offenses Investigation Unit in Karachi’s District Central will examine incidents of crimes against women and children. The team has made significant progress in solving crimes, arresting 12 people, including a law enforcement officer, in connection with 12 cases.

Inspector Anil Qadir, the head of the Special Unit, has been assigned to spearhead the team’s work. This unit was formed in response to the increasing number of offenses against children and women in the region. Its mission is to investigate incidents of disappearances, torture, kidnappings, harassment, and abuse.

The squad acted quickly and even detained a police officer involved in a rape complaint filed at the Hyderi police station.

The convicted officer was later imprisoned. Also, the unit has launched a hunt for a girl who has submitted three bogus rape accusations. The activities of the unit indicate the Sindh Police’s commitment to protecting the safety and security of women and children in Karachi.