Akhtar Believes Shaheen Should Not Have Left T20 World Cup Final Midway

Former Pakistani pacer, Shoaib Akhtar has stated that Shaheen Afridi should have continued to bowl despite facing a knee injury during the T20 World Cup final against England last year.

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar’s Latest Comments Are the Worst Amir Will Ever Hear

Akhtar said that Shaheen should have absorbed the pain and soldiered on for his country as such occasions do not come regularly in a cricketer’s career.

Shaheen suffered a knee injury during the 2022 T20 World Cup final while taking Harry Brook’s catch in the 13th over. Shaheen was unable to complete his quota of four overs which helped England’s run chase at the backend of the innings.

The star pacer was subsequently ruled out of cricket for the next few months and only returned in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 22-year-old had previously suffered an injury to the same knee a few months ago, which ruled him out of action until the T20 World Cup. The recurrence of the knee injury was a major setback to the national team as they lost the final by five wickets.

The Rawalpindi Express believes that if he was in Shaheen’s place, he would have suffered the pain for 12 balls and given his all for the country. He stated that the World Cup was much more important for Pakistan and he would have had his knees fixed later on.

ALSO READ Former Fiery Pacer Believes National Stars Lack Confidence in Front of Camera

Check out the interview here: