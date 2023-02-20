Shoaib Akhtar’s Latest Comments Are the Worst Amir Has Ever Heard

Former Pakistani pacer, Shoaib Akhtar has slammed Karachi Kings pacer Mohammad Amir for his unprofessional behavior with fellow cricketers during PSL 8.

Speaking to the media, the fastest bowler to ever play the game remarked that the left-arm pacer is a cricketer who is responsible for squandering his own talent and cricketing career.

The Rawalpindi-born cricketer further added that Mohammad Amir has failed to manage his talent and maintain a long professional career.

The 47-year-old cricketer went on to say that the talented pacer was not a child at 18 years of age when he tarnished the country’s reputation. He added that Amir has failed to repay what the country has done for him after bringing him back to the national team despite breaking the rules of the sport.

The 30-year-old Amir has been in the headlines since the start of the ongoing edition of PSL for his inappropriate remarks and unprofessional behavior with cricketers.

Last week, former Pakistani cricketer, Mohsin Hasan Khan stated that Amir shows a lack of respect for cricketers and should learn how to respect his fellows.

After misbehaving with emerging cricketer, Hassan Nawaz, during a match against Islamabad United, Shahid Afridi said that he advised Amir not to tarnish his image even more with unnecessary antics.

