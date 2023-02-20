Dubai Police Launches 2-Year Diploma in Explosives Science

The Dubai Police General Command has announced a 2-year diploma in explosives science. The program called “Applied Explosives Science and Technology of Munitions” aims to equip police officers with the necessary expertise to handle, detect and defuse explosives.

The Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic and Training Affairs, Major General Ghaith Ghanem Al Suwaidi, stated that Dubai Police is committed to enhancing national strategic objectives by providing security.

ALSO READ UAE Police Warns Slow Drivers Against Using The Fast Lane

He elaborated that the program hopes to accomplish a 100% success rate in explosives security.

The Director of the Explosives Security Department (ESD) at Dubai Police, Colonel Hisham Al-Suwaidi, said that this initiative is the first of its kind. It involves 4 scientific courses, is recognized by the Ministry of Economy, and is approved by the Dubai Knowledge Authority.

ALSO READ Dubai Court Reduces Penalty on Man Distributing Child Pornography Online

The program has already contributed to the security system at the ESD. For this program, prestigious organizations, including the International Technical Committee (IETC) and the Institute of Explosive Engineers (IEXPE), have awarded 9 international and 11 federal memberships to the ESD.