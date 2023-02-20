Injured Cheetah Rescued Near Kaghan Highway

A cheetah with injuries was seen at Kiwai in Balakot, adjacent to the Kaghan Highway. Witnesses reported having seen the cheetah in the vicinity for almost two hours.

Local residents and tourists were drawn to the animal and sought to approach it with food and take pictures, but the cheetah’s incessant howling made getting close nearly impossible.

As per the reports, the cheetah was hurt after being hit by a fast-moving vehicle. Once videos and photographs of the injured feline circulated online, the incident quickly gained notice on social media. The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and the Wildlife Department were both notified and hurried to the spot.

The cheetah was successfully rescued and brought to Dhodial Pheasantry by wildlife officials and the KDA. According to a Range Officer from the Wild Balakot Division, the animal is safe and receiving adequate medical treatment.