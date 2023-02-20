Netizens Grill Karachi Police Over Viral Photo of Underage Driver

Children driving cars on the main roads is a prevalent issue in Pakistan. Recently, a viral photo of a child driving on main Clifton Road sparked outrage among Twitter users with Karachi Police being on the receiving end of it.

A Twitter user Zahid F. Ebrahim posted the photo of the child driving on a busy road. He said that, after spotting the child near Teen Talwar, he requested a traffic warden to stop him and take action. In response, the warden allegedly told Zahid, “We have stopped him many times. He doesn’t listen.”

How old do you think this child is driving a car on main Clifton Road. When I asked the traffic sergeant posted at teen talwar to stop him. He replied, "we have stopped him many times. He doesn't listen." @trafficpolice_k pic.twitter.com/ewvszIoJgJ — Zahid F. Ebrahim (@zfebrahim) February 19, 2023

The warden’s casual response to a major issue has received scathing remarks from the people, who have called out the authorities for their lack of care. A commenter asked the authorities to impose a minimum of Rs. 70,000 fine on the parents who allow their children to drive cars on busy roads.

The authorities are yet to decide on an action or issue a response to the reported problem.