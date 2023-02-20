News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Netizens Grill Karachi Police Over Viral Photo of Underage Driver

By Waleed Shah | Published Feb 20, 2023 | 8:16 pm

Children driving cars on the main roads is a prevalent issue in Pakistan. Recently, a viral photo of a child driving on main Clifton Road sparked outrage among Twitter users with Karachi Police being on the receiving end of it.

A Twitter user Zahid F. Ebrahim posted the photo of the child driving on a busy road. He said that, after spotting the child near Teen Talwar, he requested a traffic warden to stop him and take action. In response, the warden allegedly told Zahid, “We have stopped him many times. He doesn’t listen.”

The warden’s casual response to a major issue has received scathing remarks from the people, who have called out the authorities for their lack of care. A commenter asked the authorities to impose a minimum of Rs. 70,000 fine on the parents who allow their children to drive cars on busy roads.

The authorities are yet to decide on an action or issue a response to the reported problem.


