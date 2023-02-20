PM Meets Delegation of World’s Top Debt and Restructuring Adviser

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met a delegation of Rothschild & Co, the world’s leading independent debt and restructuring adviser.

According to State Radio, while talking to the delegation that called on him in Islamabad, the premier said that the government is taking concrete and urgent measures to stabilize the economy.

He highlighted that despite facing natural disasters like floods and inheriting mismanagement from the previous government, the current government has taken solid measures to improve the economy.

He expressed the resolve of his government to put the economy on a solid footing by curtailing unnecessary imports while also increasing exports simultaneously.

The delegation said the economic condition of Pakistan is stable and termed the skilled manpower of the country its real strength. The delegation also appreciated the awareness raised by Pakistan at international forums regarding the perils of climate change.