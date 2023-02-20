Saudi Arabia Announces New Rule for Travelers With Pets

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 20, 2023 | 6:44 pm

Saudi Arabia has issued a travel advisory, requiring travelers with pets to seek approval from the government beforehand.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson has emphasized that airlines must inform their passengers about this new rule.

To apply for approval, travelers must submit their animal’s import/export application via the online portal nanma.sa. Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has also cautioned that failure to adhere to this new policy may result in legal action.

Overall, the new travel advisory is an attempt by the Saudi government to improve animal welfare and ensure the safety and health of both pets and passengers.

Saudi Arabia to Develop 3,000 Buildings in Turkey and Syria

In related news, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) announced the construction of 3,000 temporary buildings for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Supervisor-General of KSRelief, Abdullah Al Rabeah, reported that the buildings will be equipped with basic utilities and will provide temporary shelter to thousands of survivors.

