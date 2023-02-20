UAE Announces Good News for Those Who Want an Emirates ID

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has launched a new service, allowing UAE residents to get Emirates ID in 24 hours.

The service called ‘Fawri’ (Speedy in Arabic) can be used by all age groups of UAE and GCC nationals. Non-GCC expats can only use it if they require a replacement of their IDs. It’s because residency proof and other procedures are needed for the issuance and renewal of the identification ID.

Residents can use Fawri at Customer Happiness Centers across UAE. To get an Emirates ID in 24 hours, residents must pay standard as well as urgent service fees. Below is the table showing the fee breakdown:

Service/Fee UAE Nationals GCC Nationals Residents/Expats Card Issuance Fee AED 100 ($27) for 5 years AED 200 ($54) for 10 years AED 100 for 5 years AED 100 for 5 years Service Fee AED 50 ($13) AED 50 AED 50 Typing Centre Fee AED 30 ($8) AED 30 AED 30 Urgent Service Fee AED 150 ($40) AED 150 AED 150

Residents must renew their expired Emirates ID within 30 days or else they’ll be fined. ICP usually sends an SMS to those holding an expired Emirates ID.