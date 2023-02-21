Balochistan’s Only Cancer Hospital Has Run Out of Medications

In yet another unfortunate situation, Cenar Cancer Hospital, the only one of its kind in Balochistan, has run out of medications, making it a privilege that only a few can afford.

As per Dr. Feroz Khan Achakzai, notwithstanding the provincial government’s claims, the medicine has not been delivered, worsening the issues of patients battling the deadly disease.

Balochistan has just one of the 19 oncology facilities across Pakistan in Quetta to deal with the costly treatment necessary for this condition. Babar Yousafzai, the Chief Minister’s coordinator, stated that the drugs will be delivered within 24 hours and that the CM has been notified of the issue already.

As per Dr. Feroz, the medication delivery to Cenar Hospital under the Balochistan government endowment fund has been interrupted for the previous two months.

Dr. Achakzai claimed that they had no medications in store. Over 100 people visited the Cenar hospital every day for treatment but they cannot afford costly medications.

According to Dr. Achakzai, the majority of cancer patients that come to this government-run facility are in the fourth stage, and they are only able to treat patients adequately if they arrived in the early stages. He asserted that there was a lack of public knowledge about this lethal condition,

Dr. Achakzai urged that the government deliver medicines as soon as possible because the majority of patients are from the underprivileged class, have financial constraints, and cannot afford cancer treatment.