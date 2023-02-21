Islamabad Eliminates Park Fees and Launches New Metro Bus Routes

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) took an important decision on Monday to encourage healthy hobbies in Islamabad. They eliminated access fees for all of the Federal Capital’s public parks.

This decision was made at a board meeting presided over by CDA Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal. As a result, local citizens would no longer have to pay to enter public parks like Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park, Lake View Park, Shakar Parian, and others.

The CDA board meeting likewise authorized the operation of feeder buses on 13 new metro bus routes.

Allama Iqbal University towards Potohar Station, PIMS towards Secretariat through Margala Road, Radio Pakistan towards PIMS, sector D-12 towards G-10 metro station, Golra Sharif towards PIMS, G-11 to PIMS, Aabpara towards Taramari, Nlore towards Khanna bridge, Pir Wadhai towards Faizabad, and Chungi No 26 towards B-17.

This move will provide people with easy and cheap transportation, facilitating them to reach their preferred destinations.

The meeting also decided to remodel Serena Chowk to better handle traffic congestion during peak hours. To do this, CDA intends to hire a consultant. This action is intended to aid in the reduction of traffic jams in the region.