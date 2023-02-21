No Student Wants to Join Peshawar University’s Bachelor of Philosophy Program

There isn’t a single student enrolled at the University of Peshawar’s (UoP) Department of Philosophy ever since the four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) degree program began. This is due to the students’ lack of interest and limited career options in this field.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) had ordered the termination of the two-year master’s program in institutions throughout Pakistan, and the global four-year bachelor’s degree program is now being taught in the country for several years.

One of the reasons for this, according to Prof. Shuja Ahmed, head of the department (HOD) of philosophy, is that no session with a batch of fewer than 15 students can begin in BS, while candidates seeking admission are less than 15.

Another explanation is that, while philosophy is offered in colleges throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as a subject and students are admitted to it, no employment positions are available in the field.

UoP’s Department of Philosophy now employs four professors, and the department is home to 19 MPhil students.

Philosophy, as defined by the University of Florida State University, is an educational field that attempts to explore the link between humans and the world.

Nonetheless, students in Pakistan are more interested in disciplines with strong career opportunities, and they select the field appropriately. As per the HOD, universities should begin offering scholarships and grants in this crucial topic in order to attract students and create job opportunities in these areas.