Dayfresh Partners with Sehat Kahani to Address Lactose Intolerance in Pakistan

Dairy products brand Dayfresh has partnered with digital healthcare platform Sehat Kahani to address lactose intolerance in Pakistan.

The development is part of Dayfresh’s mission to enable the consumption of milk and other dairy products for those Pakistanis who are lactose intolerant.

Under this partnership, Dayfresh’s digitally-inked lactose-free milk cartons will provide free doctor consultations with Sehat Lahani in order to make healthcare more accessible.

1 in 3 Pakistanis suffers from lactose intolerance, making it hard for one to digest milk. This partnership aims to help them get the goodness of milk and milk-based products without unpleasant consequences.

What is Lactose Intolerance?

Lactose intolerance is a digestive disorder that occurs when the body has difficulty digesting lactose, a sugar found in milk and dairy products that is not well tolerated by the body.

In most cases, lactose intolerance results from the body’s inability to produce sufficient lactase, the enzyme necessary to break down lactose.

No immediate dangers are associated with lactose intolerance, but the symptoms can be distressing.

People who are lactose intolerant and consume milk or milk-based products experience unpleasant symptoms, including bloating, diarrhea, vomiting, and excessive gas.

Dayfresh Introducing Lactose-Free Milk to Pakistani Market

Dayfresh is now offering Lactose-Free Milk for people suffering from lactose intolerance. An enzyme called lactase is added to milk to reduce lactose to less than 0.01%, retaining the Milk’s nutrition while making it easier to digest.

Various underlying health issues are overlooked for their symptoms being similar to common and less serious health issues, like Lactose intolerance. To bring accessibility of free consultation, Dayfresh has partnered up with Sehat Kahani.

How to Avail Free Consultation with Sehat Kahani

Step 1: Scan QR Code

Using your smartphone, scan the QR code on a carton of Lactose-Free Milk to access Sehat Kahani’s app.

Step 2: Sign-Up on the App

Enter your personal details and create your account on Sehat Kahani’s app.

Step 3: Enter Scratch Code

Scratch the unique code on the carton and enter it into the app while booking the consultation to get your free consultation.

Free consultation can be availed for paediatricians and General physicians on Sehat Kahani’s app.