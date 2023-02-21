Dubai Airports to Reach Pre-Pandemic Passenger Numbers This Year

Dubai Airports, the management company of two airports in the city, has projected to host 78 million passengers this year after it recorded 66 million travelers in 2022. FIFA World Cup and overall year-end traffic boost in 2022 ensured a significant high last year.

According to Dubai Airports’ statement, Q4 2022 was the busiest since 2019, recording 19.72 million passengers. December 2022 was also the first month since January 2020 to reach the 7 million mark.

Global climate change conference, COP28, and Dubai Air Show will most likely boost this year’s numbers. CEO of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths, stated that they’re ready to take on new challenges in 2023, with passengers, and sustainability being top priorities.

Dubai’s aviation has played an important role in UAE’s tourism and economic growth. Dubai International Airport (DXB) connects 229 destinations in 99 countries via 88 airlines.

In terms of passenger volume of DXB in 2022, India remained at the top, with 9.8 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia and the UK, with 4.9 million and 4.6 million travelers, respectively. Pakistan was also among the top destinations, with 3.7 million passengers.