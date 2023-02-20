UAE Concludes 14-Day Rescue Operation in Earthquake-Stricken Turkey

The UAE’s Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has officially concluded the 14-day search and rescue operation under the name “Gallant Knight/2” in Turkey.

The development comes after Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) also made the same announcement. The Emirati team will return to the country today.

The Turkish Director-General of Disaster Response expressed gratitude to the Emirati team for its urgent assistance during the calamity.

The Emirati search and rescue team rescued around 10 people and recovered 26 bodies. They’re also the last international rescue team to leave Turkey.

Earlier, UAE donated over 1,461 tons of aid to both Turkey and Syria via 66 relief flights to provide humanitarian assistance to disaster victims.

So far, the death toll in both countries has surpassed 46,000, making it one of the worst disasters in centuries.