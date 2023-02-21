Here’s What Non Muslims Should Know About Ramadan in UAE

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a set of rules in place for non-Muslims during Ramadan. It includes not eating or drinking, chewing gum, and avoiding violent behavior in public.

Non-Muslims are also discouraged from playing loud music, dressing inappropriately, or using foul language. They’re advised to accept invitations to Iftar dinners from their Muslim friends.

During Ramadan, the majority of commercial activity in the UAE is suspended. A few eateries and malls remain open to accommodate non-Muslims, children, and the elderly.

Working Hours

During the holy month, UAE shortens the working hours, with private sector employees working 6 hours per day or 36 hours per week.

Except for certain groups, as mentioned by the ‘Executive Regulations of the Labor Law,’ the commute time from the employee’s residence to the workplace isn’t counted in the working hours.

Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr Dates

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society (EAS), Ibrahim Al Jarwan, stated that Ramadan will begin on 23 March 2023 in UAE, with Eid-ul-Fitr falling on 21 April, making it a 29-day Ramadan.

The fasting hours will begin at roughly 13 and a half hours and will gradually increase to 14 hours and 13 minutes by the end of Ramadan.

The new crescent for Shawwal is expected to be sighted on 20 April and will be 4 degrees above the western horizon during sunset, Ibrahim remarked.