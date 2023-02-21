How to Check UAE’s Visa Application Status

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has simplified tracking application status for residence, employment, or tourist visas. Applicants can now use several online facilities offered by the government to check their visa application status.

They can track their status through their application number, transaction number, and date of birth or passport number.

Where to Track

For Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, or Fujairah visas, applicants can check the visa application status on the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) website by visiting the Smart Services portal.

For Dubai, travelers can track it via the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) portal. They can also do so via the DubaiNow app, available on Android and iOS, by following these steps:

After opening the app, tap on ‘Residency.’

The app will display ‘Check Visa Status’. Click ‘Ok, I understand’.

Enter the application number, transaction number, and payment date when asked, and then click ‘Submit.’ It’ll show if the visa is under process or has been issued.

Via Gulf News