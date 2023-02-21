Lower Grade Employees Demand Financial Benefits Equal to Grade 17-22 Officers

The All Government Employees Grand Alliance (Federal) has asked the government to allow financial benefits equal to 150 percent Executive Allowance given to BPS-17 to BPS-22 officials.

The All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) has written a letter to Secretary Finance with regard to representation regarding up-gradation as a special dispensation for the civil servants in the federal government for the employees in BPS-1 to BPS-16 and increase in salary of deprived government employees due to the current high inflation.

The letter states that the contents of the summary approved by the prime minister were not as mutually agreed with AGEGA and not in line with the agreement between AGEGA and the government.

The association has also put forth several other demands that include:

Financial benefits equal to 150 percent Executive Allowance allowed to BPS-17 to BPS-22 officers of the federal secretariat.

A disparity removal allowance may to deprived grade 1 to 16 employees.

A utility allowance for the deprived employees of BPS-1 to BPS-22 and house rent.

Increase in medical and conveyance allowance by 200 percent or in light of recommendations of Pay & Pension Commission.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently approved the grant of 150 percent executive allowance to BPS-17- to BPS-22 officers working in the Federal Secretariat and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Field Administration.