PM Approves 150% Executive Allowance for Grade 17-22 Officers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the grant of executive allowance to BPS-17- to BPS-22 officers working in the Federal Secretariat and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Field Administration.

According to an office memorandum (O.M) issued by the Finance Division, the executive allowance will be applicable to all BPS 17-22 officers (excluding private secretaries), posted/working in the Federal Secretariat, as well as Prime Minister’s Office and President Secretariat with effect from 01-01-2023.

The executive allowance will remain extended to ICT Field Administration as notified earlier. The terms and conditions of admissibility of the executive allowance will be the same as other allowances admissible across the board in the federal government. The office memorandum further said that all other conditions as laid down in Finance Divisions earlier O.M Ibid will remain operative.

Earlier on February 1, following consultations with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the premier announced giving 150 percent executive allowance to leftover officers serving at the federal secretariat, to remove discrimination within the different groups of officers.

It is pertinent to mention here that last year in July, the federal government notified a financial benefit of up to 150 percent through an executive allowance for government officers working in the federal secretariat and ICT Field Administration.