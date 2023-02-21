Middle East is Getting First-Ever Traditional Mandir in UAE

Despite being a Muslim-majority country, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to complete the construction of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Santha Mandir in Abu Dhabi by February 2024.

The temple will serve the Hindu community in the UAE and tourists from around the world. Currently, it is 55% completed and is already open to the public on Sundays from 10 AM to 4 PM. After completion, it’ll be Middle East’s first traditional stone mandir.

ALSO READ Dubai’s Property Market to Slow Down in 2023

The BAPS Sanstha is a socio-spiritual Hindu organization. It originated in the Indian state of Gujarat in the late 18th century.

The organization has built similar temples globally, including in the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and India.

Inauguration of Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi

UAE earlier inaugurated an interfaith structure called ‘The Abrahamic Family House’ in Abu Dhabi. The building features a mosque, a church, and a synagogue, representing Islam, Christianity, and Judaism, respectively.

ALSO READ Pakistan Seeks Urgent Renewal of US Tariff Waiver

UAE’s President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, remarked that they’re fully committed to demonstrating respect, understanding, and diversity, for future advancement.

The inclusive building highlights the similarities of 3 Abrahamic religions and also houses a cultural center, encouraging coexistence and respect.