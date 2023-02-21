Pakistan, China Agree to Further Expedite CPEC Projects

Pakistan and China on Tuesday discussed the progress on China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and reiterated to further expedite the successful implementation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The development came during a meeting between Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Charge d’ Affaires Pang Chunxue, the latter called on the minister at Finance Division.

ALSO READ Rothschild & Co Confident that Pakistan Will Achieve Economic Stability

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the long-standing and deep-rooted brotherly ties between both countries. It was shared that China and Pakistan have strong bilateral relations in several economic avenues.

Both sides discussed further deepening these ties in the economic as well as financial sectors. The finance minister commended the support of Chinese leadership to Pakistan in challenging times and shared various economic measures taken by the government.

Chunxue appreciated the policy steps taken by the government for sustaining and boosting fiscal and monetary stability. She assured the continuous support of the Chinese government to Pakistan and added that the government of China stands with the people of Pakistan and is willing to provide every possible assistance.

The two sides extended their resolve to accelerate and enhance mutual cooperation.