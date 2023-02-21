Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Have a Bigger Outer Screen Than Oppo Find N2 Flip

Samsung’s biggest foldable smartphone competitor has finally arrived in the global market and the former is responding accordingly. As a result, we may finally see significant revisions in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip recently landed in the global market with remarkable hardware and design. It has the biggest outer screen on a flip foldable yet, but Samsung may one up that claim with the Z Flip 5 later this year.

Tipster Ice Universe has said that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a larger secondary display than the Find N2 Flip. The latter already has a massive 3.26-inch screen on the outside, which takes up nearly half of the phone’s upper portion, which means that we can expect to see a truly giant screen on the next Z Flip.

The extra size should give the Z Flip several advantages over its Oppo rival. It will let you view notifications with more details and control the camera better than before. Like Motorola’s Razr foldables, you’ll be able to reply to some of your texts with all that real estate.

The exact size remains to be seen, but we will most likely get to hear precise details as the launch date draws near, which is expected to be somewhere around mid-2023. Around the same time, we will also get to see the Z Fold 5, the flip phone’s book-style foldable that competes with the regular Find N.