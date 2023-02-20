Samsung’s New OS Update is Killing Battery Life on Galaxy Phones

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 phones are thriving with their new software update and chipset, but the same cannot be said for older Galaxy phones at the moment. The same One UI 5.1 update based on Android 13 is killing battery life on Galaxy S22 and some S21 phones.

Numerous accounts on Samsung’s official forums and other communities like Reddit have reported a significant reduction in battery life once their devices were updated to One UI 5.1. People have also reported similar issues to Sam Mobile, which are affecting both Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 devices, with one user mentioning that their phone is heating up more than usual.

Since the bug only surfaced after updating to One UI 5.1, it is clear that the software update is responsible for these issues. A Reddit user indicated that Samsung Keyboard’s battery usage has surged following the One UI 5.1 update, suggesting that it might be the underlying cause of the problem.

Samsung’s live chat support, which can sometimes leave much to be desired, proposes clearing the cache and data for Samsung Keyboard and restarting the device. However, keep in mind that erasing your data will also remove any customized languages or layouts that you have configured.

If you happen to be facing this issue as well, you can try using another keyboard. Although Samsung has not yet acknowledged this bug, it is difficult to believe that the company is not aware of it and is not actively working to resolve it.

At the same time, there is also a camera stabilization bug that is affecting Galaxy S23 Ultra devices running on One UI 5.1. There is no word on when either of these bugs will be resolved.