CDA to Build an Underpass Near Serena Chowk Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) plans to widen Srinagar Highway near Serena Chowk and build a single-barrel underpass. According to a media report, a consultant will prepare a feasibility report and design for expanding Srinagar Highway from the 7th Avenue Interchange to Serena Chowk.

The plan includes the construction of an underpass to ease traffic. The department also approved hiring a consultant to conduct a feasibility study for the Sector I-11 National Bus Terminal.

CDA also plans to complete six parking plazas by June this year. The administration plans to provide parking facilities for visitors in some of Islamabad’s busiest commercial areas.

Each parking plaza will have a mini shopping area, a food court, and a cinema to attract customers. For maximum parking capacity, each parking plaza will have 5 to 8 floors. To improve the environment, parking plaza rooftops will be set aside for gardening.

In this regard, an official said: