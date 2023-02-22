Lahore Issues Traffic Plan for PSL Matches

Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) has completed the arrangements for 9 matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8.

According to an official update, spectators will be able to park their cars at Government College Gulberg, Liberty Parking, and LDA Plaza. It further specified that people coming from Ferozepur Road alongside the National Park can park their cars at Government College Gulberg.

People arriving from Hussain Chowk via Gulberg Roundabout can park their cars at the liberty parking area. Furthermore, people arriving from Hussain Chowk via Gulberg Center (left side), Gulberg Road, Nestle Chowk, or from Hijaz Hospital side can park their cars at LDA plaza.

پاکستان سپرلیگ8 کے 09 میچز کیلئے ٹریفک کے انتظامات مکمل

شائقین کرکٹ گورنمنٹ کالج گلبرگ، لبرٹی پارکنگ اور ایل ڈی اے پلازہ میں گاڑیاں پارک کرسکیں گے، سی ٹی او لاہور #Trafficpolice #Policepublic #PSL2023 #Lahore #RoadSafety #IGPPunjab #CCPOLahore #PPIC3 #PunjabPolicePakistan pic.twitter.com/XhUKh2gpJ5 — City Traffic Police Lahore (@ctplahore) February 22, 2023

The authorities have also arranged for a special shuttle service for handicapped and senior fans of cricket from Government College Gulberg to Gaddafi Stadium.

The match dates in Lahore are February 26, 27, March 2, 4, 12, 15, 16, 17, and 19. The department will follow the traffic plan during these dates as mentioned above.

While PSL is an eagerly awaited annual event in Pakistan, it is also responsible for traffic congestion throughout the city. With that in mind, travelers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.