MCB Islamic Bank Appoints Zargham Khan Durrani As President & CEO

Zargham Khan Durrani has taken over charge as the President & CEO of MCB Islamic Bank effective from 21st February 2023.

He replaced Muhammad Afaq Ahmed who spent barely a year in the same capacity.

Zargham Khan Durrani has an extensive banking career spanning over 27 years. He was serving as the Group Head of Retail Banking (SEVP) at MCB Bank.

Durrani has an impressive and successful track record of realizing visions into realities. He is an experienced banking professional having hands-on experience in branch banking, digital banking, SME/Commercial lending, and building & managing highly successful large teams through coaching, motivation, and leading from the front. The transformation of MCB Bank’s retail franchise over the last 15 years is a testament to his success.

Apart from MCB Bank, he has worked with Standard Chartered Bank, Union Bank, and other financial institutions both locally and internationally. He has also served as Director of MNET Service (PVT), a wholly owned subsidiary of MCB Bank (now merged into MCB Bank). MNET was the first company in Pakistan to provide a secure electronic inter-bank connectivity platform for online financial transactions.

Durrani’s predecessor has left the bank with record profit growth in less than a year. During the period, the bank made a huge profit of Rs. 1.52 billion in 2022 as compared to the profits of 2021 which stood at over Rs. 100 million.

MCB Islamic Bank is a subsidiary of MCB Bank. The bank is operating with nearly 200 branches across the country.