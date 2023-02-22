Several Schools Announce Holidays for Ramadan in UAE

Many schools in United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced a spring break of 2 weeks, which will coincide with the 1st half of Ramadan.

According to Khaleej Times, the Principal of Uptown International School Rob Commons stated that the spring vacations will be from 25 March to 9 April. For the first 2-3 days of Ramadan, students will enjoy reduced timings, followed by 2 weeks of holidays.

ALSO READ Dubai’s Property Market to Slow Down in 2023

The Principal of American School for Girls Lisa Johnson remarked that the first 2 weeks of Ramadan coincide with spring vacations, thereby benefiting female students during fasts. It’ll also offer them some time to explore spiritual practices without homework or deadlines.

Astronomical estimations reveal that the holy month will start on 23 March, with Eid-ul-Fitr falling on 21 April (Friday). It’ll be a 29-day Ramadan.

ALSO READ Middle East is Getting First-Ever Traditional Mandir in UAE

Indian schools will conclude their academic year on 16 or 17 March, with the new one starting on 3 April. Hence, Indian schools will also get 10 holidays in Ramadan.