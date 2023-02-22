UAE Announces New Launch Date for 6-Month SpaceX and NASA Mission

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced a new launch schedule for the upcoming 6-month space mission, involving UAE’s renowned astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

The MBRSC tweeted that the first Arab long-duration astronaut mission will launch on 27 February at 10:45 AM (UAE time).

The new launch date and time of the first Arab long-duration astronaut mission is scheduled for 27 February at 10:45 AM (UAE time).

Sultan, the lead astronaut of the mission, will be joined by Hazzaa Al Mansoori as the backup crew. Sultan and his team will be in outer space during Ramadan.

The announcement of the new launch date has been met with excitement for this groundbreaking mission. A Saudi Arabian team of female and male astronauts will also join Sultan at the International Space Station (ISS) this year.

Sultan stated that the Arabian region is dedicated to learning more, and as ambassadors, they hope to return with knowledge to share with the rest of the world.

About The Mission

The mission is being jointly conducted by NASA and SpaceX. The spacecraft called Endeavour will take off at the above-mentioned time from Kennedy’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida.

Managers from NASA, SpaceX, and international partners conducted the mission’s Flight Readiness Review (FRR) to ensure the space station, its international partners, and SpaceX’s crew transportation system are ready for the flight.

The 6-month mission will include scientific experiments and research at ISS. Sultan, representing the MBRSC, will be making his first trip to space.