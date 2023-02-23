Abu Dhabi Announces New Health Service for Expats

The Department of Health (DoH) in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), has decided to launch new health insurance for expat investors and entrepreneurs.

The DoH hopes to ensure that everyone gets good healthcare services under its “Flexible Health Insurance” scheme.

It’s aimed at those starting a business or investing in Abu Dhabi. The insurance company will check the expat’s medical history to determine if they’re eligible.

Eligibility Criteria

Expats working in the private sector with a monthly income of over AED 5,000.

Investors, holders of free business licenses, their families, employees, and non-insured families of expats.

Benefits of the Flexible Health Insurance

Costs of treatment services up to AED 150,000 annually.

100% emergency coverage.

20% of the cost of all outpatient treatment services and 30% of the cost of medications.

Customizable coverage to meet the patient’s needs.

How to Apply

To apply, employers or individuals should contact health insurance companies when their current policy is about to expire. The company hasn’t revealed the annual fee yet, but it varies for each individual.