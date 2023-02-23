UAE Condemns Israeli Attack on Palestine Killing 11 and Wounding Hundreds

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has condemned Israel’s attack on Nablus in Palestine, killing 11 and wounding 100 others.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) urged Israel to de-escalate and refrain from taking actions that may jeopardize regional peace.

The Ministry emphasized the need to support peace efforts in the Middle East and stop illegal actions, hindering the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

About Israeli Attack

On Wednesday, Israel launched a deadly attack on Nablus, killing 11 and wounding over 100 Palestinians.

It filled the entire city with bullets and smoke. A 72-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy, and a 66-year-old man were among the martyrs.

As soon as Israeli forces left, people gathered on the debris-filled streets for funerals. Clashes also occurred between Palestinians and Israeli forces in Jenin, Hebron, and East Jerusalem after the attack.