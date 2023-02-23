Adnan Anjum Resigns as Group CCO of PTCL Group

In a recent development, Adnan Anjum has left his position as the Group Chief Commercial Officer (GCCO) at PTCL and Ufone, and has joined Pure Health, a leading healthcare solutions provider in the UAE, as the Chief Digital Officer (CDO).

Adnan Anjum brings with him over two decades of experience in the telecom industry, having served in various leadership roles in Pakistan and abroad.

He took several roles at Ufone during the past seven years, including Head of Marketing, before taking up the commercial functions at PTCL Group in October 2021 as Group Chief Commercial Officer.

During his tenure at PTCL Group, Anjum played a key role in driving growth and innovation, and was instrumental in launching several new products and services.

Anjum is credited for expanding the user base of Ufone and turning around the revenue numbers for PTCL company, which recently posted the highest ever yearly revenue in its history.

In his new role as CDO of Pure Health, Anjum will be responsible for driving the company’s growth and expansion strategy, as well as overseeing all aspects of its digital operations.

Pure Health provides a wide range of healthcare solutions, including laboratory services, diagnostic imaging, and medical devices, and has a strong presence in the UAE and other countries in the region.

The news of Anjum’s departure from Ufone has been met with mixed reactions, with some expressing surprise and others wishing him well in his new role.

The industry has noted that Anjum’s experience in the telecom sector will be valuable in his new position, as the healthcare industry increasingly relies on technology and digital solutions to improve patient outcomes.

Pure Health will greatly leverage Anjum’s proven experience of scaling large-sized businesses. His strong expertise in digital products could see new heights in a comparatively maturer UAE market.

Back at PTCL Group, through sources, we can confirm that Zarrar Hasham Khan, currently the Group Chief Business Solutions, will take the charge as acting GCCO for the PTCL Group

And if sources are to be believed, the upcoming GCCO of the PTCL group will be from within the industry and may fill the position in a few weeks.