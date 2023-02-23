Can GCC Nationals Get UAE Emirates ID By Just Paying a Fee?

UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizen, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has rejected a fake viral post about Emirates ID on social media. The misleading post claimed that GCC nationals can get Emirates ID by only paying the fee.

However, ICP has clarified that everyone must also fulfill the required criteria and process to get an Emirates ID. It has urged people to ignore the rumors and seek correct information from its website and other government channels.

Emirates ID in 24 Hours

ICP, earlier, launched a new service, allowing UAE residents to get the Emirates ID in 24 hours. The service called ‘Fawri’ (Speedy in Arabic) can be used by all age groups of UAE and GCC nationals.

Non-GCC expats can only use it if they need a replacement for their IDs. It’s because residency proof and other procedures are needed for the issuance and renewal of the ID. Residents can use Fawri at Customer Happiness Centers across UAE.