Major UAE Roads to Be Closed For Cycling Competition

Major roads in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be closed for a few hours on Thursday, 23 February, due to the UAE Tour 2023 cycling competition.

The cycling event will cross several busy areas in Dubai and other regions. The closures may cause disruption throughout the day. However, the roads won’t all be closed at once. They’ll be closed intermittently from 11:50 AM to 4:30 PM.

طواف الامارات 2023 pic.twitter.com/pPG2MRIBOY — شرطة رأس الخيمة (@rakpoliceghq) February 21, 2023

The Ras Al Khaimah Police Department has released a map on Twitter, showing the affected areas. Below is the complete list of those areas:

Areas and Roads Areas and Roads Al Mina E66 Road D72 Road Al Quoz E44 Interchange Dubai Hills Park E311 Interchange E611 Interchange E77 Interchange Al Quadra Cycle track Al Nasr Exit to Expo 2020 Expo City Dubai E77 Overpass D57 Road E311 Interchange D72 Road Emirates Hills Ins. Sheikh Zayed Road Exit to Jumeirah Street Palm Jumeirah Tunnel The Atlantis Palm Jumeirah North Palm Jumeirah South D94 Road Umm Suqeim Dubai Harbour

A new flyover in Ras Al Khor was also announced this week. Ras Al Khor Road will also be expanded from 3 to 4 lanes in each direction over a 4-kilometer stretch.