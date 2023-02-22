Major UAE Roads to Be Closed For Cycling Competition

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 22, 2023

Major roads in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be closed for a few hours on Thursday, 23 February, due to the UAE Tour 2023 cycling competition.

The cycling event will cross several busy areas in Dubai and other regions. The closures may cause disruption throughout the day. However, the roads won’t all be closed at once. They’ll be closed intermittently from 11:50 AM to 4:30 PM.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police Department has released a map on Twitter, showing the affected areas. Below is the complete list of those areas:

Areas and Roads Areas and Roads
Al Mina E66 Road
D72 Road Al Quoz
E44 Interchange Dubai Hills Park
E311 Interchange E611 Interchange
E77 Interchange Al Quadra Cycle track
Al Nasr Exit to Expo 2020
Expo City Dubai E77 Overpass
D57 Road E311 Interchange
D72 Road Emirates Hills
Ins. Sheikh Zayed Road Exit to Jumeirah Street
Palm Jumeirah Tunnel The Atlantis
Palm Jumeirah North Palm Jumeirah South
D94 Road Umm Suqeim
Dubai Harbour
A new flyover in Ras Al Khor was also announced this week. Ras Al Khor Road will also be expanded from 3 to 4 lanes in each direction over a 4-kilometer stretch.

