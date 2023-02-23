Families of Dubai Citizens Can Now Get 3-Month Visit Visa

Families of Dubai residents can now get a 90-day visit visa for a refundable deposit of AED 1,000 by the host, as confirmed by the UAE-based travel agencies.

A travel agent stated that the total cost of the family visit visa is around AED 1,770, including the AED 1,000 deposit and AED 770 service charges.

ALSO READ Japan to Assist Pakistan in River Dike Management

As quoted by Khaleej Times, a Dubai-based citizen described the whole process as easy and told that he applied for a 90-day permit for his mother at Amer Centre.

The Emirates made reforms in entry visas under the Advanced Visa System in October 2022. They were one of the most comprehensive amendments made to residency and entry visas in the country.

ALSO READ UAE Announces New Launch Date for 6-Month SpaceX and NASA Mission

It launched several new categories after that, including visas for those seeking employment, doing business, studying, and getting medical treatment, as well as a 5-year multi-entry tourist visa.