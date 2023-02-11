Realme Launches Coca Cola Phone For Only $255

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition was officially launched today, featuring a distinctive design inspired by the well-known carbonated beverage brand, a premium retail package, and a one-of-a-kind theme with comprehensive customizations.

The premium package includes the phone with a Coca-Cola-inspired back, a bottle cap-shaped pin, multiple stickers, a card featuring a unique number ranging from 0001 to 1000, and a charming figurine of Realme’s mascot, Realmeow.

The phone boasts a custom charging animation that mimics filling a bottle of Coca-Cola, a lively wallpaper, and a set of exclusive icons available only on the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition. Additionally, there are customized notification sounds and ringtones that follow the Coca-Cola theme.

The specifications of the Realme 10 Pro remain unchanged in the Coca-Cola Edition, ensuring performance is consistent with the standard model. This means you are getting the same Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 120Hz IPS LCD, a 108MP camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone’s dimensions are also identical to the regular variant.

It has a starting price of $255 in India, which is only $12 higher compared to the regular 8/128 GB Realme 10 Pro. This limited edition model presents an appealing option for both Coca-Cola enthusiasts and those seeking a distinctive device.

It will go for sale on Valentine’s Day on February 14 in India and it is unclear if it will be available in other regions later on.

