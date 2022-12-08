Realme 10 Pro and Pro+ Launch Globally Starting at $319

Following a major launch event today, the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ have been officially launched for global markets three weeks after their debut in China.

Since the specifications are no different for global models, we will jump right in with the price tags. Realme 10 Pro starts at $319 for its 8/128 GB trim, while Realme 10 Pro+ will cost $379 for the exact same RAM/storage combination. Both models are available in Dark Matter and Nebula Blue, as well as Hyperspace gradient colors.

The two phones are much cheaper in India. Realme 10 Pro’s pricing in India starts at $230 with the 6/128GB trim and $242 with the 8/128GB model. Realme 10 Pro+ will be available at $303 (India) in the 6/128GB version.

Perhaps Pakistan will get similar pricing models, but that is only if local production is still possible. As it stands, there is no word on a Pakistan launch either.

Here is a quick rundown of the specs for Realme 10 Pro and Pro+

Realme 10 Pro

Realme 10 Pro has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD, a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Snapdragon 695 chipset. It also features a 108MP main camera which is based on Samsung’s ISOCELL HM6 image sensor. The battery is 5,000 mAh and comes with 33W fast charging.

Realme 10 Pro+

Realme 10 Pro+ has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that is curved and features a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a Dimensity 1080 chipset. You get the same 108MP main camera, but an 8MP ultrawide snapper instead.

Although the battery capacity remains unchanged at 5,000 mAh, the charging speed has been increased to 67W for the Pro model. The new Realme 10 Pro phones run Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13.

We will update this space as soon as there is information on a Pakistani launch.