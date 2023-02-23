Hundreds of Positions Lie Vacant Due to Dropping CSS Passing Ratio

Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat discussed the vacant positions in civil services due to the declining passing rate in CSS exams. They learned that there are 231 vacancies because the passing rate has dropped by 80% in the last 27 years.

Standing Committee also found that over half of these vacancies are in Sindh and Balochistan. Many of these are meant for different groups, like minorities or women.

According to details, there are about 67 empty seats in Sindh (43 in rural and 24 in urban areas), 63 in Balochistan, 52 in Punjab, 23 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 18 in former FATA, 6 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), and 2 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) told the Committee that the empty posts will be filled under Special CSS Exams 2023.

Cabinet Division’s Secretary remarked that the country’s education quality is continuously declining. In 1995, the CSS success rate was 10% and now it’s only 2%.

Standing Committee instructed Cabinet and Establishment Divisions to present a report about the special exam within 15 days.